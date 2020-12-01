Living Arts and Architecture offers copying, printing, art supplies and more

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Cottonwood Shores copy and print shop

Cottonwood Shores residents will soon have a full copy center, where they can print plans and projects, make copies, and ship packages. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Living Arts and Architecture in Cottonwood Shores is offering copying, printing, and packaging and shipping services along with an art gallery and art supplies.

The business opens Dec. 7 at 4315 FM 2147, Suite D. It’s part of Living Architecture and Construction Management Inc., owned by architect Marley Porter.

Services include large-scale and architecture printing, custom gift wrapping, and a full array of art supplies, including oils, acrylics, canvasses, pencils, and pens.

Paintings and sculptures line the walls for purchase or enjoyment.    

