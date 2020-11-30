Woman shot at Marble Falls home following ‘family disturbance’

The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating a Nov. 29 shooting that sent a 53-year-old woman to the hospital.

Police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Second Street on Sunday morning for a reported gunshot wound, according to Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff.

“Upon arrival, the scene was secured and officers provided medical air to a 53-year-old female for a gunshot wound to the leg,” Ratliff said.

According to initial reports, the captain stated the woman wasn’t authorized to be on the property and the shooting followed “a physical family disturbance.”

Marble Falls Area EMS transported the woman with non-life-threatening injuries to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

“The incident remains under investigation at this time,” Ratliff added.

No names have been released at this time.

