Inmate escapes during hospital visit, caught after getting ride

Llano County Jail inmate Robert Clark faces more charges after escaping custody during a hospital visit Nov. 30.

A Llano County inmate is back in jail after he escaped Monday, Nov. 30, during a medical check at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Llano.

The inmate, Robert Dale Clark, 41, was transported to the hospital by EMS after complaining of chest pains. A Llano County jailer accompanied him.

In preparation for a CT scan, hospital personnel requested the jailer remove the restraints from Clark. When the restraints were removed, Clark took off through unsecured hospital doors.

The jailer chased after him but fell, causing “extensive injuries to his facial area,” according to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office media release. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Other law enforcement officers responded to the area in an effort to locate Clark.

The escapee was able to convince a resident in the nearby neighborhood to give him a ride to Kingsland. The car owner’s wife was able to provide law enforcement officers with a description of the vehicle, according to the media release.

Several other agencies joined in the search.

A Llano County deputy spotted the vehicle on its way to Kingsland. The vehicle was stopped at the time, and deputies were able to take Clark into custody without incident.

The car owner was unharmed, according to the LCSO release.

Clark was originally booked into the Llano County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 29, for a parole warrant out of Wise County. He now faces additional and pending felony escape from custody charges.

