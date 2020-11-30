Free COVID-19 testing continues; CDC worried about possible surge

Anyone can get a free COVID-19 test from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Dec. 1-22, at Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N. Testing during the week of Christmas will be on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22. After Christmas, testing continues Wednesdays through Jan. 13. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

With the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, it’s a good time to consider a COVID-19 test, especially if you’ve traveled or hosted someone outside of your household.

The city of Marble Falls, Marble Falls Office of Emergency Management, and Texas Division of Emergency Management are still offering free, drive-through COVID-19 tests into the new year.

Testing is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Dec. 1-22, at Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N. During the week of Christmas, testing is Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22. After Christmas, testing is Wednesday only through Jan. 13.

Officials recommend people get in line before 1:30 p.m.

The test is a self-administered cheek swab, or curative. You stay in your vehicle. A testing site staff member will give you a secured cheek swab and container along with brief instructions. You then swab your cheek, place the swab in a plastic container, secure it, and return it to testing site staff. There is no physical contact between testing site personnel and the public.

Results are usually returned in 24-48 hours.

You do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms or a doctor’s order to be tested, and appointments are not required. However, you can pre-register online. For more information on this testing site, call 830-798-7094 or visit the TDEM’s website.

Health officials are concerned about a surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, when many people traveled or attended family gatherings. Prior to the holiday, Centers for Disease Control Prevention officials recommended people not travel for the holiday due to COVID-19 concerns.

“With Thanksgiving approaching, our hearts and minds turn to seeing family and friends as part of one of our nation’s great traditions, and we all need to consider the safest way to celebrate the holiday,” said Dr. Henry Walke, CDC’s incident commander for COVID-19 response, during a Nov. 21 briefing. “Amid this critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Despite the recommendation, several million Americans hit the road or took to the skies for the holiday.

To find other COVID-19 testing sites, check out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s interactive map. Not all sites offer free testing.

editor@thepicayune.com