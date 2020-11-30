FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Llano advances, Marble Falls in playoffs

Llano quarterback Case Kuykendall fights for every yard during the Yellow Jackets' 31-14 postseason win against Jourdanton on Nov. 27. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games played the weekend of Nov. 27-28.

Llano 31, Jourdanton 14

The Yellow Jackets (12-0 overall, 4-0 District 13-3A Division I) advance to the Class 3A Division I state quarterfinals.

HIGHLIGHTS

senior quarterback Case Kuykendall completed eight of 20 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushed 13 times for 76 yards and three touchdowns

UP NEXT

District rematch in the state quarterfinals with Llano vs. Lago Vista (9-3, 3-1) on Friday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Bible Stadium, 3301 S. Bagdad Road in Leander. Llano won the Oct. 16 contest 44-27.

Marble Falls 47, Austin Crockett 0

Marble Falls tailback Roberto Adame runs for some of his 51 yards during the Mustangs’ 47-0 district win against Austin Crockett on Nov. 28. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Mustangs finish the regular season at 6-2 overall and 4-2 in District 14-5A Division II. They clinched a playoff berth with the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

the Mustangs scored on five of their six first-half possessions, racking up 190 yards of offense and a 33-0 lead at the half

UP NEXT

Marble Falls awaits the results of the game between Austin McCallum (4-2, 4-1) and Austin Northeast (3-3, 3-2), which will be played this weekend. That contest decides the second-, third-, and fourth-place finishes in district, which determine playoff seeding.

Faith Academy of Marble Falls

The Flames (6-2 overall, 3-0 District 4, Division II) were on a bye before the regional finals of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man playoffs.

UP NEXT

Faith vs. Conroe Covenant Christian School (5-1, 2-1 District 6, Division II) on Saturday, Dec. 5. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at San Marcos Academy, 2801 RR 12 in San Marcos.

