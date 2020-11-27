ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Nov. 30

The Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores city councils and the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. are meeting the week of Nov. 30. Meetings might be in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. Those attending in-person meetings are required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols. 

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive

On the agenda: discussion and action on water rates and wastewater rates and charges associated with water and sewer services.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

Marble Falls EDC

Noon regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive

On the agenda:

  • execution of sales contracts for lots in Business and Technology Park
  • discussion and action on surveying services on portions on Lot 5 
  • discussion on possible COVID-19 emergency loan program

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

3808 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda had not been released at the time of publication.

