ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Nov. 30
The Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores city councils and the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. are meeting the week of Nov. 30. Meetings might be in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. Those attending in-person meetings are required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive
On the agenda: discussion and action on water rates and wastewater rates and charges associated with water and sewer services.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
Marble Falls EDC
Noon regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive
- execution of sales contracts for lots in Business and Technology Park
- discussion and action on surveying services on portions on Lot 5
- discussion on possible COVID-19 emergency loan program
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
3808 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda had not been released at the time of publication.