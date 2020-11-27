Llano County Jail bookings for Nov. 16-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 16-23, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Ryan Campbell, 42, of Llano was arrested Nov. 21: driving while intoxicated.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 21: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Jackson Graham Fowler, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 19: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Brandon Walker Glenn, 28, of Llano was arrested Nov. 21: evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft.

Elizabeth Baker Kuhn, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

David Dale Lawley, 71, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17: administrative release violator.

Shyanne Leshea Lerma, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: invasive visual recording.

David Lee Newberg, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18: driving with invalid license, displaying fictitious license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Kevin Eugene Statler, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Robert Wesley Stuever, 47, of Llano was arrested Nov. 19: public intoxication.

Jared Marshall Tisdel, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Molly Hayes Winn of Llano was arrested Nov. 21: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, abandon/endanger child, possession of controlled substance.