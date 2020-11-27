Kingsland Chamber moves to new office, plans new year

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce has a new office in a shopping center at 1309 RR 1431 East in Kingsland. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce recently moved its office to 1309 RR 1431 East and is ending 2020 with newly elected officers: President Melody Yanniell, Vice President Karen Raven, Secretary Blake Sieck, and Treasurer Walt Harris.

“My board is a very talented group of business owners,” Yanniell said. “They’re very enthusiastic, and I think we’ll continue to grow.”

Chamber Director Andy Virdell of LandMasters Real Estate offered the chamber use of the building for its new office.

“It’s more centrally located … than what we had before,” Yanniell said. “We found there were cost savings with the move, too.”

In sharing her goals for the coming year, Yanniell placed steering the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic at the top. Leaders will continue to be selective about the number of events to hold and how often to meet as a group, including the popular monthly mixers.

The last one, hosted at Boat Town Burger Bar on Nov. 12, drew a good crowd and was conducted using COVID-19 safety protocols. The establishment opened its large doors to the outside patio, provided live entertainment, and kept capacity at 50 percent.

Another popular event, Lunch and Learn, will continue. The quarterly events feature guest speakers on timely topics. Chamber leaders are in the process of examining dates and speakers for 2021.

The new president also wants to hold a joint mixer with other Highland Lakes chambers.

“My goals for the year are to continue to serve the businesses in Kingsland and in the surrounding communities and help promote the businesses,” Yanniell said. “I think the chamber is as successful as the members involved.”

A mural at the new office is also in the making with permission from the landlord. Interested artists may contact the chamber at kingslandchamber@gmail.com or 325-388-6211.

“Kingsland is changing and growing,” Yanniell said. “We want to make it more beautiful for folks who want to live here and visit here.”

