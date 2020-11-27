Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 20-26

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 20-26, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Ira Diamond, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 20: assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 21 on $1,000 bond.

Estephan Ray Esposito, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 21 on personal recognizance.

Esteban Garcia, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20: public intoxication, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Edgar Rene Medina, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 20: unauthorized use of vehicle, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Garrett Hastings Simms, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 20: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 21 on $2,000 bond.

Darrell Wayne Campbell, 63, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Christopher Gentry Collins, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released Nov. 22 on $3,500 bond.

Morgan Suzanne Cook, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21: possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, minor in consumption, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Released same day on $1,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Sonny Ray Hernandez Jr., 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21: purchase/furnish alcohol to minor, no driver’s license. Released same day on $500 bond and personal recognizance.

Nathaniel Edward Richeson, 31, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 21: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Emanuel Louis Camero, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 22: parole warrant.

Jose Alexander Flores, 23, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 22: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 23 on $4,000 bond.

Robert Lee Herrman Jr., 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 22: tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Steven Anthony McClane, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 22: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Christian Arman Meza-Gomez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 22: public intoxication.

Carlos Escalante, 55, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23: bond revocation-sex offender’s duty to register, assault causing bodily injury.

John Maxx Potts, 49, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23: possession of child pornography, possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Felix Melendez Ruelas, 54, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 23: attempt to commit-indecency with child. Released Nov. 24 on $20,000 bond.

Ethan Starr St. Cricq, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 23: parole violation.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 33, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 23: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Carlos Escalante, 55, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 24: sex offender’s duty to register.

Deana Lynn Heflin, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24: theft of property. Released Nov. 25 on $1,000 bond.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 50, of Llano was arrested Nov. 24: public intoxication.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 24: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of controlled substance.

Bryan Madison Mueller, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 24: theft of property. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Curtis Keith Powell, 59, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 24: driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Nov. 25 on $3,500 bond.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 25: capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-violation of promise to appear, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Ricky Lee Cavins, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26: driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-expired/no motor vehicle inspection, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Trevor Jay Crisp, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26: criminal mischief, public intoxication.

Tristan Wayne Rutland, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 26: indictment-sexual assault of child, resisting arrest/search/transport.