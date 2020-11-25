DPS: Take it slow and follow traffic laws

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will be out in force during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The DPS is participating in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), so troopers will increase patrols Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 25-29.

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

So, to drivers:

don’t drink and drive

Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated

show courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road

buckle up

slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, construction areas, or unfamiliar areas

eliminate distractions

drive defensively

check your vehicle before heading out

monitor weather and road conditions at Drive Texas

