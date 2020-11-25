‘Christmas Carol’ live and on the radio

Marble Falls High School theater teacher Jon Clark directs the rehearsal of his students' 1940s-style radio drama adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol.' Performances are Dec. 1 and 3. The Dec. 3 show will be broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. Courtesy photo

Don’t touch that dial.

The Marble Falls High School theater department presents a 1940s-style radio drama adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” this holiday season and one of the shows will be broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 in the high school auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. Those not attending in person can listen to the Dec. 3 show on KBEY 103.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com.

The adaptation follows Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounter on Christmas Eve, when he meets the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

“This is our first year. We kind of wanted to start this as a tradition, and we hope to keep it going,” said Marble Falls theater teacher Jon Clark about the radio production. “The kids are doing a great job. I’m excited for the community to relive this Christmas classic with us.”

The cast includes the varsity production class, musicians, and even student foley artists creating live sound effects.

“I think it’s fascinating to watch high school kids get up there, and instead of having canned sound, instead of having something you purchase and play over the intercom, to actually watch those kids create that music and that sound is really, really entertaining,” Clark said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live pre-show music begins at 6:40 p.m. Tickets to attend are $5. Face coverings are required. Seating will follow social distancing guidelines.

