Burnet man indicted on charges related to child pornography

John Maxx Potts, 49, of Burnet was indicted on several charges related to child pornography on Nov. 23.

A Burnet County grand jury indicted a 49-year-old Burnet man on 25 charges related to child pornography.

John Maxx Potts was booked into the Burnet County Jail on Nov. 23 on five indictments for possession with intent to promote child pornography and 20 indictments on possession of child pornography.

The possession with intent to promote charges are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The possession of child pornography charges are third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The judge set a $50,000 bond for Potts on 15 of the charges.

The indictments stem from an Oct. 3, 2019, investigation by the Texas Attorney General Office’s Child Exploitation Unit.

Investigators from the unit executed a search warrant that day at Pott’s home in Burnet and the business where he worked. According to a statement from the Texas Attorney General’s office at that time, investigators recovered electronic files of child pornography on digital storage devices associated with the suspect. They also collected “multiple digital storage devices,” which were turned over to the office’s Digital Forensics Unit for further examination.

After his Oct. 3, 2019, arrest, Potts bonded out two days later.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, Potts was still being held in the jail on the 25 charges.

