7 safe shopping tips for the holidays

Don’t let the Grinch spoil your holiday gift giving this year. To keep your purchases safe and your holidays merry, check out these seven tips from the Marble Falls Police Department.

Always be aware of your surroundings and report anything or anyone that appears suspicious. Park in well-lit areas and don’t forget to lock your car doors. “Most vehicle burglaries we deal with, people have left their car doors open and are easy targets,” said Marble Falls Police Department Capt. Trisha Ratliff. “(Burglars) will just walk through the aisles and pull door handles.” Don’t leave valuables (cellphones, purses, etc.) in your vehicle where they can be seen. Try not to leave purchased merchandise inside your vehicle, especially where it can be seen. “Basically, things that are easily visible outside the vehicle make the car enticing to someone that’s walking by to break in and take those items,” Ratliff said. Don’t leave your purse or wallet unattended in your cart while shopping. Keep your personal items close at all times. Don’t carry debit/credit cards or forms of identification in your purse or wallet that you do not intend to use on your shopping trip. After each purchase, double check that you have all of your cash, debit or credit cards, and your identification in hand before leaving the store. “We do deal with quite a few thefts where people leave their wallets in shopping carts or walk off and leave their debit cards at the register because their hands are full,” Ratliff said. “Just double check to make sure you have everything that you walked in with.”

