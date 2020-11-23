Scam involves ‘deputy’ asking for money to settle warrant

Highland Lakes law enforcement is urging residents not to fall for a scam asking for a prepaid credit card to clear up a supposed warrant.

The Burnet Police Department received at least two phone calls from residents who said someone claiming to be a Burnet County sheriff’s deputy contacted them regarding an arrest warrant for them. According to a BPD social media post, the caller identified himself as Deputy Mark Bowen and told the residents he had an arrest warrant for them, but it could be cleared up if they put some money on a prepaid credit card and gave him the number.

The “deputy” provides a callback number, which includes a message claiming to be the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive a phone call such as this, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 to report it.

Law enforcement officers don’t request payment over the phone to settle a criminal warrant.

editor@thepicayune.com