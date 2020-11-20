ON THE AGENDA: Commissioners Court for Burnet, Llano counties
Llano County and Burnet County commissioners courts meet during the week of Nov. 23. Both meetings are held in person and neither will be streamed. Your temperature might be checked, face coverings will be required, and social distancing requirements remain due to the threat of COVID-19.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second floor of Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano
- discussion on Llano County’s purchase of ambulance building being built on county property at 145 Bob St. in Kingsland once Hamilton County EMS moves into permanent facility
- discussion on whether to approve Lakeshore Branch Library’s use of old EMS building at 7346 Texas 261
- discussion and action on county burn ban
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second floor of Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and public hearing for Burnet County voters to voice opinions on countywide voting locations
- approval of resolution to give County Wide Voting Location Program “successful status”
- discussion and action on burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County