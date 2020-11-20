Llano County Jail bookings for Nov. 9-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 9-16, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ashley Ann Donovan, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Kenneth Weldon Neugent II, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13: possession of controlled substance.

Haydon Lee Rodriguez, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 13: public intoxication.

Dennis James Shannon, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 15: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Kevin Eugene Statler, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

David Christopher Zeltner, 37, of Tow was arrested Nov. 13: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, deadly conduct.