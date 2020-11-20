Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 13-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 13-19, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evodio Bernabe, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Leroy Hunter Blake, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13: assault on family/household member, injury to child/elderly/disabled person.

Danielle Rae Finley, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 13: bond forfeiture-theft of property. Released Nov. 15 on $3,500 bond.

Austin William Flores, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 13: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana.

Danny Willie Flores, 47, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 14 on $10,000 bond.

Joel James Reynolds, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 13: criminal mischief. Released Nov. 14 on $2,000 bond.

Ammi Smith, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13: bond revocation-taking weapon from officer, bond revocation-escaping while arrested/confined.

Blas Lopez Suarez, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 14 on $2,000 bond.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 14: criminal mischief. Released Nov. 18 on personal recognizance.

Chad Lamar Foster, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14: obstruction/retaliation, evading arrest/detention, criminal mischief. Released Nov. 15 on $12,000 bond.

Julie Ann Pruett, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14: driving while intoxicated.

Charles Vanbuskirk, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14: no valid driver’s license, public intoxication. Released Nov. 15 on $2,00 bond.

Robert Julian Beltran, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 15: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released Nov. 16 on personal recognizance.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 53, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15: disorderly conduct-offensive language, assault, disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise, city ordinance violation.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 35, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 16: theft of property, driving with invalid license, driving on wrong side.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: bond revocation-theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

James Paul Dodson, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Hope Garcia, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-operating unregistered motor vehicle, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to stop, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Oscar Hernandez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: possession of controlled substance.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: city ordinance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, public intoxication.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 53, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Amara Linda Tillery, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: bond revocation-possession of marijuana, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, failure to identify as fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Geren Don Bryant, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17: bond revocation-credit/debit card abuse, forgery of financial instrument. Released same day on $70,000 bond.

Bradley Thomas Wright, 39, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 17: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Hays, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18: driving with invalid license, bond revocation-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

James Nicholas Johnston, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Steven Slater Light, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 55, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport, parole violation.

Brandon Castillo, 24, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 19: no driver’s license, possession of controlled substance.

Seth Lee Levering, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19: theft of firearm.

Michael Anthony McGilvray, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19: parole violation.

Albert Louis Monzon, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Keith O’Neil Scales, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 19: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Makayla Rene Shafer, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19: theft, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance.