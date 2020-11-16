Meadowlakes to discuss reopening council meetings

The city of Meadowlakes is slated to discuss the possibility of opening its council meetings during its Nov. 17 meeting, according to the City Council’s agenda.

Council meetings have been closed to in-person public attendance for the past several months due to COVID-19. Residents can watch the meetings via Facebook Live.

“Our problem is the size of our council room. It’s very small,” City Manager Johnnie Thompson said. “Trying to get all the spacing done, it’s almost impossible by the time we get staff in there to have citizens come.”

Currently, the council can accept calls during the meetings and comments submitted before the meeting for the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting.

“We’re considering maybe moving the council to the main dining room (of Hidden Falls Restaurant),” Thompson said. “There’s logistics issues we’d have to work out to still keep streaming to Facebook Live, but they can be worked out.”

Regardless of what the council decides, the meetings will still continue to stream the meetings, he said. Whether the council takes action is unclear at this time.

“I don’t know if any action will be taken at this time, because things are going crazy again,” Thompson said. “We’ll discuss it and see what they want to do.”

The next City Council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

