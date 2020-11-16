Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 6-12, 2020

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 6-12, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6: bond revocation-theft of property, criminal mischief. Released Nov. 10 on $26,500 bond.

Samuel Bastida-Maldonado, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Amy Kristine Ferguson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 6: tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Ashly Juaree Hannabass, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6: possession of controlled substance.

Oscar Sanchez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6: driving while intoxicated.

Randy Cortez Patterson, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8: unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Ammi Smith, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8: possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to non-livestock animal-kill/poison.

Robert Le Williams, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8: displaying fictitious license plate. Released Nov. 9 on $500 bond.

Austin William Flores, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, terroristic threat of family/household member.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 9: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Wyatt Chapman, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 11 on $2,500 bond.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10: possession of controlled substance, violation of bond/protective order.

Ismael Aguilar, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Trinity Allen Marietti, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jared Marshall Tisdel, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Jordan Douglas Young, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Westley Robert Avalos, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication. Released same day on $2,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Adrian Edward Carlo, 58, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12: driving with invalid license.

Onyeuwa Noe Fry, 30, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 12: aggravated kidnapping.

Jessica Lott, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 12: theft of property.

Zachary Aaron Roberts, 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12: no driver’s license.

Christopher Louis Vega, 42, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12: parole violation.

Jordan Douglas Young, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12: bond revocation-terroristic threat of family/household member.