Burnet hosts UIL regional marching band competition

The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps is competing in the University Interscholastic League Region 32 marching contest at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The road to the University Interscholastic League’s state marching contest for seven bands, including the Burnet Esprit de Corps and Llano marching band, starts in Burnet on Saturday, Nov. 14, when Burnet High School hosts the Region 32 contest.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., schools in classes 2A through 4A will compete. Tickets for spectators are $5 per person, but free for preschool-age children.

Tickets are available online.

The regional contests are the first step toward the state marching contest, scheduled for Dec. 14-15 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Following regional competitions, bands earning a Division I rating advance to area contests, which for Burnet is Area D on Dec. 5 at Hays Consolidated Independent School District stadium in Buda, south of Austin.

The lineup for Saturday’s contests in Burnet is San Saba at 10:30 a.m., Mason at 10:55 a.m., Lago Vista at 11:20 a.m., Llano at 11:45 a.m., Florence at 12:10 a.m., Lampasas at 12:35 p.m., and Burnet at 1 p.m.

Officials will announce the ratings at 1:25 p.m.

Burnet High School stadium is located 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

