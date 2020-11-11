Mary Helen Myers, 82, of Weatherford passed away Nov. 9, 2020

Mary Helen (Griffin) Myers, 82, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2020, in Weatherford.

Mary is survived by her husband, Wilson Myers; son, Jeffery Myers; grandson, Kolton Myers; and four nieces and nephews, Sherry, Rhonda, Janna, and Jesse.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Stan Griffin, just last year.

Mary was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Lea County, New Mexico, to Eva and Frank Griffin. She graduated from Pyote High School, where she won a doubles state tennis championship her junior year. She continued to play tennis at Howard County and then Stephen F. Austin University, where she graduated with a degree in education.

After graduation, Mary was a school teacher as well as a tennis and basketball coach.

She married Wilson Myers on Dec. 21, 1967, in Llano, Texas, where she had been teaching and coaching. Mary and Wilson also lived in Abilene, Fort Worth, and finally Weatherford, where they resided for the past 30-plus years.

Mary will be laid to rest in Llano City Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, at a 2 p.m. graveside service.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.