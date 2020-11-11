CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet runners qualify for state

The Burnet High School boys cross-country team and Lady Dawg Rose Flores competed at the Class 4A Region III meet Nov. 10 in Huntsville. Courtesy photo

Burnet High School sophomore Hudson Bennett and junior Andy Urista qualified for the Class 4A state cross-country meet after finishing in the top 13 at the Class 4A Region III meet Nov. 10.

Bennett took gold at regionals, clocking a time of 16:20.90 for the second year in a row. Urista was 10th in 17:04.60.

BURNET RESULTS

BOYS (3.2 miles)

1, Hudson Bennett, 16:20.90; 10, Andy Urista, 17:04.60; 55, Carlos Olivera, 19:01.70; 855, Moses Deluna, 20:13.50; 89, Devin Petterson, 20:58; 100, Matthew Silva, 22:44.60; 101, Will Lewis, 23:16

GIRLS (2 miles)

26, Rose Flores, 13:55.30

UP NEXT

Class 4A state meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock

jfierro@thepicayune.com