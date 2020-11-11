Cottonwood Shores issues conserve water notice due to mechanical issue

Cottonwood Shores officials are asking residents and businesses to conserve water due to an issue with the city’s water treatment plant. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Cottonwood Shores residents are being asked to conserve water because of issues with the main motor in the city’s water treatment plant.

City Administrator J.C. Hughes issued a statement at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“Apparently, the main motor in the brand new Pall Plant Treatment System was vibrating and a wire broke loose and shorted out the main motor, effectively shutting down the plant,” he said.

By Wednesday afternoon, Hughes said a pump and motor had been located in Houston. Now, city leaders are looking for a Pall-certified installer to do the work.

In the meantime, an emergency water line connection with the city of Horseshoe Bay will ensure Cottonwood Shores has water.

Hughes said he is personally working side by side with the water plant operator “to monitor our water tank level all night and all day and make sure we are staying at a safe level.”

