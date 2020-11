SWIMMING: Burnet wins its Tri-Meet

Burnet High School swimmer Mason Hughes takes a breath while competing in the breaststroke at the Tri-Meet on Nov. 7. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School swim team won its Tri-Meet on Nov. 7 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet with a combined score of 976. The Lady Dawgs had 475 points, while the Bulldogs scored 501 points. Faith Academy of Marble Falls’ Jadon Jones scored 32 points in two races.

RESULTS

BOYS

50-yard freestyle – 1, Zach Horan, 24.34, 2, Maczimus Griego, 24.36, 3, Jadon Jones (Faith Academy), 24.50, 4, Landyn Murdock, 26.42, 6, Aidan Zollitsch, 27.05; 200-yard freestyle – 1, Hayden Brown, 2:02.95; 100-yard butterfly – 1, Zach Horan, 59.58, Ryan Behrens, 1:01.47, 3, Landyn Murdock, 1:03.61; 100-yard freestyle – 1, Maczimus Griego, 52.62, 3, Jordan Messer, 54.75, 5, Aidan Zollitsch, 1:02.23, 8, Lucas Judice, 1:14.27; 100-yard backstroke – 1, Hayden Brown, 1:10.29; 100-yard breaststroke – 2, Jordan Messer, 1:11.49, 3, Jadon Jones (Faith Academy), 1:12.72, 4, Ryan Behrens, 1:13.51, 5, Mason Hughes, 1:25.20, 8, Carter Bostic, 1:40.24; 200-yard individual medley – 1. Mason Hughes, 2:38.25; 200-yard medley relay – 1, Burnet (M. Griego, R. Behrens, Z. Horan, J. Messer), 2:21.70, 3, Burnet (A. Zollitsch, C. Bostic, L. Murdock, M. Hughes), 2:11.56; 200-yard freestyle relay – 1, Burnet (R. Behrens, H. Brown, M. Hughes, J. Messer), 1:41.13, 3, Burnet (A. Zollitsch, C. Bostic, L. Judice, G. Roberts), 2:10.30; 400-yard freestyle relay – 1, Burnet (Z. Horan, M. Griego, H. Brown, L. Murdock), 3:40.86.

GIRLS

50-yard freestyle – 1, Julianna La Joie, 29.78, 2, Lydia Billock, 30.36, 4, Kyla Kleen, 30.63, 7, Zoe Nicholl, 35.19, 8, Lauren Jones, 35.23; 100-yard breaststroke – 1, Jacey Huston, 1:29.15; 100-yard freestyle – 1, Jacey Huffman, 1:06.86, 2, Kyla Kleen, 1:07.67, 5, Brynna Kirby, 1:09.58, 7, Elyzabeth Musiak, 1:23.37; 100-yard butterfly – 1, Isabel Lunsford, 1:06.09; 100-yard backstroke – 1, Julianna La Joie, 1:14.78, 2, Bryanna Kirby, 1:17.83, 3, Emma Collins, 1:31.54; 200-yard freestyle – 1, Isabel Lunsford, 2:08.40; 500-yard freestyle – 1, Burnet (J. La Joie, J. Huston, B. Tappe, I. Lunsford), 2:00.41, 4, Burnet (K. Kleen, E. Musiak, Z. Nicholl, E. Collins), 2:21.27; 200-yard medley relay – 1, Burnet (J. La Joie, J. Huston, B. Kirby, L. Billock), 2:21.70; 400-yard freestyle relay – 1, Burnet (L. Billock, B. Kirby, K. Kleen, I. Lunsford), 4:26.88.e-meter diving – 1, Zoe Nicholl, 162.50, 2, Alexia Brooks, 88

UP NEXT

Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Invitational at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. in Burnet

