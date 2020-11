GOLF: Marble Falls boys third at own tournament

The Marble Falls High School golf team of Jayson Campbell (left), Grant Norris, Coby Holley, Blake Turner, Isaiah Ramirez, and Waylon Hibbitts were third at the Marble Falls Boys Classic. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School boys golf team placed third at its Marble Falls Boys Classic on Nov. 6-7, scoring a 327-307–634.

The Mustangs were led by Waylon Hibbitts’ 153, which put him seventh on the medalist list.

MARBLE FALLS RESULTS

Waylon Hibbitts 78-75 – 153; Blake Turner 81-75 – 156; Grant Norris 84-72 (new personal best) – 156; Isaiah Ramirez 84-85 – 169; Coby Holley 105-102 – 207; Bode Moss 101-89 (new personal best) – 190; Jayson Campbell 110-108 (new personal best) – 218

