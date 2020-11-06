ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for Nov. 9-13
The Llano County Commissioners Court and the cities of Bertram and Burnet have meetings the week of Nov. 9-13. Meetings might be held in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. Methods of making public comments vary. In-person meetings require face coverings and enforce other COVID-19 protocols.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second floor, Llano CountyCourthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano
On the agenda:
- order prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County
- authorization of use of county property on Bob Street in Kingsland as location site of EMS ambulance garage and crew quarters
Llano County Commissioners Court addendum
11 a.m. or immediately following the regular meeting
Second floor, Llano CountyCourthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano
On the agenda:
- consideration of grant application in amount of $15,000 from Buchanan Dam/Inks Lake Chamber of Commerce to promote tourism and lodging industry in Llano by operating visitor center
- consideration of grant application in amount of $3,360 from Castell on the Llano River to pay to stock 2,400 rainbow trout divided equally among several river crossings
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
On the agenda: final reading of ordinance of City Council amending code regarding bulk water sales
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., Bertram
On the agenda:
- discussion and consideration of request from Bertram Youth League to build 12-foot-by-20-foot building on city-owned property
- discussion and consideration of requests from Bertram Chamber of Commerce to close portions of Vaughan Street for County Christmas event on Dec. 5
- consideration of request to close Gabriel Street railroad crossing on Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, and Dec. 12-13 from 7 to 10 p.m. for North Pole Flyer stop in Bertram