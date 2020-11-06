ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for Nov. 9-13

The Llano County Commissioners Court and the cities of Bertram and Burnet have meetings the week of Nov. 9-13. Meetings might be held in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. Methods of making public comments vary. In-person meetings require face coverings and enforce other COVID-19 protocols.

MONDAY, NOV. 9

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second floor, Llano CountyCourthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda:

order prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County

authorization of use of county property on Bob Street in Kingsland as location site of EMS ambulance garage and crew quarters

Llano County Commissioners Court addendum

11 a.m. or immediately following the regular meeting

Second floor, Llano CountyCourthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda:

consideration of grant application in amount of $15,000 from Buchanan Dam/Inks Lake Chamber of Commerce to promote tourism and lodging industry in Llano by operating visitor center

consideration of grant application in amount of $3,360 from Castell on the Llano River to pay to stock 2,400 rainbow trout divided equally among several river crossings

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda: final reading of ordinance of City Council amending code regarding bulk water sales

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., Bertram

On the agenda:

discussion and consideration of request from Bertram Youth League to build 12-foot-by-20-foot building on city-owned property

discussion and consideration of requests from Bertram Chamber of Commerce to close portions of Vaughan Street for County Christmas event on Dec. 5

consideration of request to close Gabriel Street railroad crossing on Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, and Dec. 12-13 from 7 to 10 p.m. for North Pole Flyer stop in Bertram

