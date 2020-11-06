Llano County Jail bookings for Oct. 26-Nov. 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Richard Crates Baker, 70, of Llano was arrested Oct. 27: possession of child pornography.

Zakkery Wylde Barr, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 28: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, obstruction/retaliation.

Daniel Champeau Jr., 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27: indictment-theft of service.

Savannah Nicole Clark, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Joshua Jerome Inge, 40, of Llano was arrested Oct. 31: driving while intoxicated.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 30: public intoxication. Released Oct. 31 per judge’s order.

Felix Sanchez IV, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31: possession of controlled substance.

Paula Raye Whiteley, 54, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 30: parole violation.

David Christopher Zeltner, 37, of Tow was arrested Oct. 29: aggravated assault against public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding stop sign, illegal burning, rider not secured by seatbelt.