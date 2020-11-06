Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jason Daniel Edwards, 26, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 20: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Jessica Marissa Marvin, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 30: driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 31 on $10,000 bond.

Cody Ivan Bernabe, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 31: failure to identify to peace officer, criminal mischief. Released same day on $500 bond.

Dario Figueroa, 53, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, immigration detainer. Released Nov. 3 to outside agency

Klena Claudene Fletcher, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 31: assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 1 on $500 bond.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 40, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 31: failure to appear-unlawfully carrying weapon, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, terroristic threat. Released Nov. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 38, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 31: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Stephen Shawn Holm, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1: driving with invalid license. Released Nov. 2 on $1,500 bond.

Jose de Jesus Morales, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1: burglary of buildings. Released Nov. 3 on $10,000 bond.

Quinton Andrew Kelley, 21, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 2: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-open container-driver. Released Nov. 4 to see judge.

Jonathan Adam Vasquez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 2: revocation of adjudication-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, revocation of adjudication-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Nov. 4 on $30,000 bond.

Destiny Jade Everard, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 3: theft of property. Released Nov. 4 on $5,000 bond.

Clayton Wesley Beakley, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 4: failure to appear-theft of property by check, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order, theft of property by check, capias pro fine-speeding.

John Richard Murrill, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4: criminal trespass. Released Nov. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Keirsten Elizabeth Sappington, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 4: failure to stop at stop sign, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-violation of promise to appear, capias pro fine-speeding. Released Nov. 5 on $2,000 bond.

Matthew Alexandru Toader, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4: assault on family/household member. Released Nov. 5 on $3,000 bond.

Macauley Stephen Canada, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Shannon Dowis, 43, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping-terrorize, continuous violence against family, obstruction/retaliation.

Dwayne Danton Ellis, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5: capias pro fine-theft.

Jacqueline Aguirre Martinez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5: bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.