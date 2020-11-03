Lakeside Park closed ahead of Walkway of Lights

The city of Marble Falls has closed a majority of Lakeside Park as crews and volunteers begin preparing Walkway of Lights and an ice skating rink. The Christmas lights display opens Nov. 20 with the annual parade. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Lakeside Park is closed for the installation of the winter ice skating rink and Walkway of Lights, according to a statement released Oct. 29 by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

The park will remain closed through Jan. 15 to regular activities, though it will open for Walkway of Lights in the interim. The annual Christmas lights display is 6-10 p.m. Nov. 20-Jan. 2.

This is the 30th year for Walkway of Lights and the second year for the ice skating rink, which will feature real ice this time around. The rink will be located at Walkway of Lights.

Walkway of Lights runs along Lake Marble Falls at Lakeside Park, 307 Buena Vista Drive, and features 2 million lights on more than 130 sculptures.The trail takes about 30 minutes to complete.

Contact the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce for more information on Walkway of Lights along with sponsorship opportunities.

