ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2
Some local governments are conducting meetings Nov. 2-5. Meetings might be held in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. In-person meetings require attendees to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 protocols.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon
Regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
On the agenda: update on Lakeside Park Phase 1B design
Llano County Commissioners Court
1 p.m.
Special Meeting
Second floor, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano
On the agenda: discussion and possible action on mold and remediation plan for EMS building at East Llano County Annex
Llano City Council
5:30 p.m.
Regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 301 W. Main St. in Llano
- discussion and possible action on contract for Badu Park splash pad rehabilitation
- discussion and possible action on projects related to Llano airport
TUESDAY, NOV 3
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m.
Regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
On the agenda: discussion on final water and wastewater rate study and financial forecast
WEDNESDAY, NOV 4
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon
Regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on sign refurbishment at entrance to Business and Technology Park
- discussion and possible action on proposal for additional schematic design work on Phase 1B of city’s parks master plan