ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2

Some local governments are conducting meetings Nov. 2-5. Meetings might be held in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. In-person meetings require attendees to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 protocols.

MONDAY, NOV. 2

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon

Regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls 

On the agenda: update on Lakeside Park Phase 1B design

Llano County Commissioners Court

1 p.m.

Special Meeting

Second floor, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda: discussion and possible action on mold and remediation plan for EMS building at East Llano County Annex

Llano City Council

5:30 p.m. 

Regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 301 W. Main St. in Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on contract for Badu Park splash pad rehabilitation 
  • discussion and possible action on projects related to Llano airport 

TUESDAY, NOV 3

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m.

Regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion on final water and wastewater rate study and financial forecast

WEDNESDAY, NOV 4

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon

Regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on sign refurbishment at entrance to Business and Technology Park
  • discussion and possible action on proposal for additional schematic design work on Phase 1B of city’s parks master plan

