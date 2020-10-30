ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2

Some local governments are conducting meetings Nov. 2-5. Meetings might be held in person, virtually, or both, so check ahead. In-person meetings require attendees to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 protocols.

MONDAY, NOV. 2

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon

Regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the agenda: update on Lakeside Park Phase 1B design

Llano County Commissioners Court

1 p.m.

Special Meeting

Second floor, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda: discussion and possible action on mold and remediation plan for EMS building at East Llano County Annex

Llano City Council

5:30 p.m.

Regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 301 W. Main St. in Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on contract for Badu Park splash pad rehabilitation

discussion and possible action on projects related to Llano airport

TUESDAY, NOV 3

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m.

Regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion on final water and wastewater rate study and financial forecast

WEDNESDAY, NOV 4

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon

Regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on sign refurbishment at entrance to Business and Technology Park

discussion and possible action on proposal for additional schematic design work on Phase 1B of city’s parks master plan

editor@thepicayune.com