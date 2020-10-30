Llano County Jail bookings for Oct. 19-26

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 19-26, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Marcus Bernal III, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 21: failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.

Stacy Melvin Davis, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22: assault causing bodily injury.

Lee H. Dones, 43, of Llano was arrested Oct. 19: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Josue Escobar, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Amy Kristine Ferguson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 21: possession of controlled substance.

Travis Thurman Mattingly, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 25: aggravated sexual assault of child.

John Wesley Norris, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 22: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Trevor James Pollard, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 22: aggravated vehicle theft.

Cleav Ray Robles, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20: motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Chad Lee Slentz, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 25: criminal trespass.

Mark Anthony Spinoso, 52, of Tow was arrested Oct. 21: credit/debit card abuse.

Rebecca A. Spinoso, 52, of Tow was arrested Oct. 21: exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, theft of property, credit/debit card abuse, false statement-property/credit.

Karen Lee Wade, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 21: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family member.