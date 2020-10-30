Llano County EMS deal signed

Llano County and Hamilton County Hospital District now have an interlocal emergency medical services agreement.

County commissioners approved the agreement during an Oct. 19 meeting. Hamilton County Hospital District officials signed it on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Under the agreement, Hamilton EMS, which is part of the district, will begin covering Llano County on Jan. 1, 2021. The initial agreement is for five years. Llano County officials said, under this plan, Hamilton EMS will provide four full-time Mobile Intensive Care Unit ambulances stationed strategically across the county.

Earlier this year, Baylor Scott & White Health notified Llano County that it would not renew its contract to provide EMS. The 10-year agreement expires Dec. 31, 2020.

“We are grateful to Baylor Scott and White for the emergency medical services they have provided to Llano County,” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham stated in a media release. “This selection of Hamilton County was achieved over several months of collaboration with the community, the Llano County Hospital Authority, and input from our citizens.”

Hamilton EMS began in 1990 in Hamilton County but has since expanded into Mills and San Saba counties and now Llano County.

Officials previously stated that Baylor Scott & White staff affiliated with EMS would be allowed to transition to Hamilton EMS if they desired. Hamilton EMS also would be looking to hire more staff to cover Llano County.

“We have already begun the transition of service providers in Llano County, and we are looking forward to a long-term relationship with (Hamilton County Hospital District),” said Gilbert Bennett, the Llano County emergency management coordinator. “This is an exciting opportunity that opens many doors for paramedics and emergency medical technicians that serve and will continue to serve Llano County as well as additional staff which will be hired to ensure adequate staffing throughout the county.”

For more information on Llano County’s emergency medical services, contact Bennett at 325-247-2039 or gbennett@co.llano.tx.us.

