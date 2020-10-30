Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 23-29

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 23-29, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gary Dale Horton II, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23: assault, unauthorized use of vehicle, motion to revoke bond-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Samuel Shane Plumley, 48, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 23: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive.

Elizabeth Fern Preston, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 23: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Joel James Reynolds, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 23: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 23: bond revocation-assault on peace officer.

Faith Elizabeth Clontz, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 25 on personal recognizance.

Vanessa Kay Conely, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24: abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence. Released Oct. 29 on $10,000 bond.

Chad Richard Elderkin, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24: driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicle, driving with invalid license.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 24: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, failure to stop, failure to report address change, failure to appear-failure to stop, failure to appear-failure to report address change.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25: assault causing bodily injury-family, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Juan Manuel Martinez, 28, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 25: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 26 on $2,000 bond.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 25: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Chance Paul Tendick, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 28 on $1,500 bond.

Travis Thurman Mattingly, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27: aggravated sexual assault of child.

Trevor James Pollard, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Christopher David Vigne, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 27: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, burglary.

Joshua Adam Cole, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28: injury to child/elderly/disabled person.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28: parole violation.

David Joseph Raabe, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 28: sex offender’s duty to register.

Leroy Hunter Blake, 21, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29: assault on family/household member, assault.

Leslie Wakefield Eastman IV, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 29: possession of controlled substance.

Jason Daniel Edwards, 26, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 29: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $500 bond.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 46, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Lane Alan Peavy, 22, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 29: possession of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.