Shots fired but no kidnapping in incident involving four vehicles

Burnet County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported kidnapping and possible exchange of gunfire among several vehicles at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Burnet County Sheriff Office Capt. Chris Jett said no kidnapping took place but that shots were fired in an incident involving four vehicles that originated in the Marble Falls area.

“We’re trying to figure out who instigated it,” Jett said. “We’re still sorting it all out.”

The four vehicles fled north on U.S. 281 from the Marble Falls area toward Burnet. Jett said Burnet police were able to stop three of the vehicles and Lampasas police located the fourth in their jurisdiction.

Jett said all of the people in the vehicles were identified and brought in for interviews.

“Nobody was injured,” the captain confirmed, adding that there’s no public safety issue at this time regarding the incident. “It’s still under investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or the Hill Country Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

daniel@thepicayune.com