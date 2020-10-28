Marble Falls Red Out game fundraiser in honor of Brother Max is Oct. 30

The Marble Falls Education Foundation will have red buckets at the Marble Falls High School football team’s home game against Liberty Hill on Friday, Oct. 30, to raise money for the Max Copeland Community Service Scholarship. Copeland (pictured) died in 2015. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The annual Red Out Marble Falls High School football game to raise money for the Max Copeland Community Service Scholarship is Friday, Oct. 30, when the Mustangs host Liberty Hill.

The District 14-5A Division II contest between the two undefeated teams kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. If you can’t make the game in person, you can listen to it on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com.

Copeland, who died in May 2015 at the age of 85, was the lead pastor at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls for 60 years. During his almost seven decades of living in the Highland Lakes, Copeland attended numerous youth contests and activities. He could be found at high school, middle school, and youth sports fields cheering for the kids. He saw so many games that it’s been estimated a person would have to attend one contest a day for 22 years to catch up to him.

“Brother Max,” as he was affectionately called, could often been seen wearing his signature red suspenders and red socks. In recognition of that, the Mustang football players will wear red socks during the game against Liberty Hill.

A red chair at Mustang Stadium and one in the high school’s varsity gymnasium also “honor a man who was so dedicated to the community here and to supporting our youth at all of our extracurricular events,” said Marble Falls head football coach Brian Herman.

The scholarship fund is to “make sure he’s remembered for the great man that he was,” he continued.

Red Out is organized by the Marble Falls Education Foundation, which will have red buckets at the game for scholarship fund donations from fans. Donors can scan the QR codes located on the buckets to give online or drop their money or check into the buckets.

“The big thing with the Red Out game is Max Copeland’s legacy,” said Jeanna Jette, the foundation’s executive director. “He’s somebody we should all strive to be like. There’s a lot to be said for character traits that make him special.”

While graduating seniors are always grateful for the scholarships, Jette said she wants them to understand who Copeland was: a man who loved unconditionally, who always saw the best in people, who encouraged them, and showed so many how to give to others without expectations.

“I want them to know who Brother Max was and what he did for this community,” she said. “We have some good ones, but I don’t know that we’ll have another Max Copeland. He loved the Mustangs.”

Call the Marble Falls Education Foundation at 830-693-4357 or visit its website for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com