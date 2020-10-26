CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet runners advance to regionals

The Burnet High School boys cross-country team won second place at the District 19-4A meet Oct. 26. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School cross-country teams competed at the District 19-4A meet Oct. 26. The Bulldogs finished second in the team competition to advance to the Class 4A Region III meet, while the Lady Dawgs were fourth to end their season.

Hudson Bennett repeated as the boys district champion, clocking 16 minutes and 25.50 seconds.

Lady Dawg Rose Flores was 10th overall in 13:45.60 to qualify for the regional meet.

BOYS RESULTS (3.2 miles)

1, Hudson Bennett, 16:25.50; 3, Andres Urista, 17:10.90; 9, Carlos Edu Olivera Leon, 17:58.80; 24, Moses Deluna, 19:35.00; 27, Matthew Silva, 19:52.10; 30, Devin Petterson, 20:12.70

GIRLS RESULTS (2 miles)

10, Rose Flores, 13:45.60; 16, Autumn Stires, 14:20.50; 23, Brynn Holland, 14:56.90; 26, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 15:00.50; 28, Lainey Rye, 15:19.10; 29, Zoe Nicholl, 15:21.40; 30, Caroline Rojas, 15:22.70

UP NEXT

Class 4A Region III meet Nov. 9-10 at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park, 486 Texas 75 North in Huntsville.

MARBLE FALLS

Marble Falls High School runner Jennifer Arreguin was the first Lady Mustang to cross the finish line at the Mustang Invitational on Oct. 27. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls High School cross-country teams hosted their Mustang Invitational on Oct. 24.

BOYS RESULTS (3.2 miles)

3, Shea Johnson, 16:46; 5, Sam Valdez, 16:55; 10, Eric Nickowski, 17:19; 13, Bryce Atkinson, 17:30; 17, J.J. Castro, 17:48; 22, Jonathan Randolph, 18:10; 24, Chris Talamantez, 18:27; 25, Julian Sanchez, 18:37; 41, Baylor Chavez, 20:46

GIRLS RESULTS (3.2 miles)

15, Jennifer Arreguin, 21:58; 16, Mila Dueshop, 22:03; 17, Sayra Salazar, 22:06; 20, Alexandra Ellis, 22:29; 22, Lindsey Randolph, 22:46; 38, Nazalia Gonzales, 28:28; 41, Kendra Vasquez, 30:00

UP NEXT

District 25-5A meet at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.

jfierro@thepicayune.com