CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet runners advance to regionals
The Burnet High School cross-country teams competed at the District 19-4A meet Oct. 26. The Bulldogs finished second in the team competition to advance to the Class 4A Region III meet, while the Lady Dawgs were fourth to end their season.
Hudson Bennett repeated as the boys district champion, clocking 16 minutes and 25.50 seconds.
Lady Dawg Rose Flores was 10th overall in 13:45.60 to qualify for the regional meet.
BOYS RESULTS (3.2 miles)
1, Hudson Bennett, 16:25.50; 3, Andres Urista, 17:10.90; 9, Carlos Edu Olivera Leon, 17:58.80; 24, Moses Deluna, 19:35.00; 27, Matthew Silva, 19:52.10; 30, Devin Petterson, 20:12.70
GIRLS RESULTS (2 miles)
10, Rose Flores, 13:45.60; 16, Autumn Stires, 14:20.50; 23, Brynn Holland, 14:56.90; 26, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 15:00.50; 28, Lainey Rye, 15:19.10; 29, Zoe Nicholl, 15:21.40; 30, Caroline Rojas, 15:22.70
UP NEXT
Class 4A Region III meet Nov. 9-10 at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park, 486 Texas 75 North in Huntsville.
MARBLE FALLS
The Marble Falls High School cross-country teams hosted their Mustang Invitational on Oct. 24.
BOYS RESULTS (3.2 miles)
3, Shea Johnson, 16:46; 5, Sam Valdez, 16:55; 10, Eric Nickowski, 17:19; 13, Bryce Atkinson, 17:30; 17, J.J. Castro, 17:48; 22, Jonathan Randolph, 18:10; 24, Chris Talamantez, 18:27; 25, Julian Sanchez, 18:37; 41, Baylor Chavez, 20:46
GIRLS RESULTS (3.2 miles)
15, Jennifer Arreguin, 21:58; 16, Mila Dueshop, 22:03; 17, Sayra Salazar, 22:06; 20, Alexandra Ellis, 22:29; 22, Lindsey Randolph, 22:46; 38, Nazalia Gonzales, 28:28; 41, Kendra Vasquez, 30:00
UP NEXT
District 25-5A meet at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.