The Burnet High School varsity volleyball team celebrated a straight-set win against Salado on Oct. 20. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School volleyball team (14-12 overall, 6-3 District 19-4A) defeated Salado 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 on Oct. 20 to clinch third place in district. Salado’s loss dropped the Lady Eagles (15-11, 7-2) into a first-place tie with Jarrell (16-10, 7-2).

Burnet’s junior varsity and freshmen each won to clinch district championships.

UP NEXT

Burnet at Taylor, 355 FM 973, on Friday, Oct. 30. Freshmen play at 5 p.m., junior varsity at 6 p.m., and varsity at 7 p.m.

