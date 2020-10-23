Llano County Jail bookings for Oct. 12-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 12-19, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jake Rae King, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12: driving with invalid license, possession of controlled substance.

Anita Cristine Sharp, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 18: credit/debit card abuse-elder.

Zachary Statler, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 17: criminal mischief.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 14: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence.

Zachary David Williams, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 18: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft.

Shawn Michael Willson, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 12: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-unlawful possession of metal/body armor by felon.