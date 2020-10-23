Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 16-22

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 16-22, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jennifer Ann Chacon, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16: bond forfeiture-fraud/destroy/removal/concealment of writing.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 26, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 16: theft of property, bond revocation-theft of property. Released Oct. 17 on $5,500 bond.

Amy Kristine Ferguson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Jason Scott Kanka, 50, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 16: child support. Released Oct. 19 with credit for time served.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance, surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16: surety surrender-criminal mischief, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

John Albert Cammack, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: surety surrender-driving with invalid license.

Sean Christopher Cod Jimenez, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 17: resisting arrest/search/transport. Released Oct. 18 on $2,500 bond.

Gerardo Mora Magana, 59, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Austin Jade Mays, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 17: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Codi Lynn Patrick, 43, of Llano was arrested Oct. 17: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 22 to outside agency.

Rodolfo Rios-Hernandez, 32, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 17: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sabrina Driver Tarver, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: theft of property. Released Oct. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Adalberto Camacho-Villeda, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 18: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, immigration detainer.

Christopher Leo Harper, 35, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 18: burglary of habitation. Released Oct. 19 on $10,000 bond.

Pablo Ocampo-Canseco, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18: assault causing bodily injury.

Mateo Ocampo-Munoz, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18: assault causing bodily injury.

Gonzalo Reyes, 23, of Llano was arrested Oct. 18: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 29, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Oct. 21 on $75,000 bond.

Kimberly Lynn Benson, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20: theft of property.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20: violation of bond/protective order.

Terri Lynn Mendez, 52, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 20: driving with invalid license. Released Oct. 21 on $1,000 bond.

Steven Russell Peck, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 20: theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Randy Shane Perrie, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20: unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released Oct. 21 on $2,000 bond.

Penny Elizabeth Sims, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20: possession of controlled substance.

Felipe Neri Flores Licea, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Austin Michael Krause, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Sheena Renee Kelley, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dewayne Scott Kitz, 49, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Steven Russell Peck, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 22: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Jamie Lynn Tankersley, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22: contempt of court-truancy.