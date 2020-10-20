Police search for Kwik Chek robbers

Marble Falls police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed the Kwik Chek convenience store on Sunday, Oct. 18, by knifepoint. Courtesy photos

The Marble Falls Police Department is searching for two male suspects in a Sunday, Oct. 18, robbery of a Kwik Chek convenience store located in the 1000 block of RR 1431.

At about 12:30 a.m., two men entered the Kwik Chek, brandished a large knife at the clerk on duty, and stole cash from the register.

They then forced the clerk at knifepoint to leave the store with them and traveled about one block west on RR 1431 before he was released. The clerk was uninjured.

The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic and 20-40 years old. One wore a dark-colored shirt, the other a light-colored shirt. Both wore shorts and neck gaiter face coverings.

The Marble Falls Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspects. Any tips should be sent to Detective Sgt. Barry Greer at 830-693-3611 or bgreer@marblefallstx.gov.

People can also make tips to the Hill Country Area Crimestoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or through the website. All Crimestoppers tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

