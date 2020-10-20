Meadowlakes residents warned of malicious emails

Meadowlakes residents have been advised that emails appearing to be from the Meadowlakes Webworm Control Co-op might in fact be spam. City officials are advising people to be cautious when opening any unsolicited emails and that any attachments should not be opened.

“Someone is taking a copy of the email, the text, and sending it back to me or to others with a very strange address,” said John Aaron, president of the Meadowlakes Webworm Control Co-op. “It would be like webworm_coop, but after the ‘at’ sign it would be a very suspicious address, and it even looks like it may be foreign in origin.”

Aaron has locked the old webworm_coop@nctv.com email account and opened a new one under the name webworm_control@nctv.com.

The security breach, whatever its origin, seems to be limited in nature with few people reporting seeing the suspicious emails.

“I didn’t get more than about a dozen responses to say they have seen this email, though there are slightly different versions of it out there,” Aaron said.

If you see one of these suspicious emails, delete it and do not open any accompanying attachments.

“The fortunate thing is, just opening an email doesn’t put you in jeopardy. It’s when you click on something inside the email, like a link or attachment,” Aaron said.”The one difference this perpetrator made to these emails was an attachment, which is awful easy to click on without thinking about it.“

The Meadowlakes Webworm Control Co-op is a nonprofit cooperative, independent of the city of Meadowlakes, serving about 400 homes in the Meadowlakes area to curb the spread webworms. The co-op sprays a non-toxic bio-agent as many as three times a year to combat the pests.

For more information and to get on the list for next year’s spraying if you’re a Meadowlakes resident, contact Aaron at webworm_control@nctv.com

alex@thepicayune.com