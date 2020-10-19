Marble Falls driver’s license office open Saturdays through Dec. 19

The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening the Marble Falls driver’s license office on Saturdays now through Dec. 19 with the exception of Nov. 28, which is two days after Thanksgiving. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that the Marble Falls driver’ license office will be open on Saturdays now through Dec. 19.

The office is located at 1405A Mormon Mill Road and will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The only Saturday it will not be open is Nov. 28, two days after Thanksgiving.

The Saturday hours are for customers to renew or replace their Texas driver’s license, identification cards, and election identification certificates.

Officials recommend people make appointments online. Patrons should show up no earlier than 30 minutes before their appointment and check in either at the kiosk inside the office or online from their vehicle. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

If a customer discovers they will not be able to keep the appointment, the DPS asks that they cancel. That way, staff members can contact those on the “standby” list.

Go to the Texas DPS website for more information.

