Marble Falls driver’s license office open Saturdays through Dec. 19

20 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Texas DPS driver's license office in Marble Falls

The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening the Marble Falls driver’s license office on Saturdays now through Dec. 19 with the exception of Nov. 28, which is two days after Thanksgiving. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that the Marble Falls driver’ license office will be open on Saturdays now through Dec. 19.

The office is located at 1405A Mormon Mill Road and will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The only Saturday it will not be open is Nov. 28, two days after Thanksgiving. 

The Saturday hours are for customers to renew or replace their Texas driver’s license, identification cards, and election identification certificates.

Officials recommend people make appointments online. Patrons should show up no earlier than 30 minutes before their appointment and check in either at the kiosk inside the office or online from their vehicle. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

If a customer discovers they will not be able to keep the appointment, the DPS asks that they cancel. That way, staff members can contact those on the “standby” list.

Go to the Texas DPS website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Congressman accused of pressuring bank on behalf of Marble Falls donor

18 hours ago by: Alex Copeland

Unshakable Grounds receives COVID-19 grant from Spider Mountain and partners

20 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19

4 days ago by: DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *