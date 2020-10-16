ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19

A number of local government entities as well as the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative are holding meetings the week of Oct. 19.

PEC is holding its meeting in Horseshoe Bay on Oct. 23 instead of the cooperative’s headquarters in Johnson City.

Many of the governing bodies are still attending or holding meetings virtually, so check ahead. In-person meetings will require face coverings and other COVID-19 prevention practices.

Here is a selection of items on the agendas and how to attend:

MONDAY, OCT. 19

6 p.m.

Marble Falls Independent School District

Regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

6:15 p.m.

Burnet Consolidated ISD

Regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

The board will meet in person, but participants must abide by safety guidelines.

On the agenda:

board will consider report on potential use of Red Brick Building

board will hear report on 2020-21 budget and impact of decrease in student enrollment due to COVID-19

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

11 a.m.

Lower Colorado River Authority

LCRA’s Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Because of ongoing concerns related to the pandemic, the public will not able able to attend the meeting in person and can instead view the open session portions via a live stream at lcra.org/about/leadership/stream/.

3 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

Special meeting

City Offices, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

Members of the public may participate via Zoom using meeting ID 863 9262 0650 and passcode 700700 or by visiting this Zoom link.

On the agenda:

council will have public hearing and possible action regarding authorization to issue certificates of obligation

6 p.m.

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

Highland Haven’s meeting will take place in person. On the agenda:

board will review and consider treasurer’s report

board will discuss and review prioritized listing of issues for Planning and Zoning Commission’s consideration

board will hear report from mayor regarding street repairs and water line extension for Shady Acres development

6 p.m.

Marble Falls City Council

Lakeside Park Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

The City Council will meet in person, but participants must abide by safety guidelines.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

11 a.m.

LCRA

LCRA’s Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Because of ongoing concerns related to the pandemic, the public will not able able to attend this meeting in person and can instead view the open session portions via a live stream at lcra.org/about/leadership/stream/.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

9 a.m.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

Horseshoe Bay Marriott Resort, 200 Hi Circle North, Horseshoe Bay

Agendas for public meetings can usually be found on the entity’s website about 72 hours prior to the meeting.

editor@thepicayune.com