Llano County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-12, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Douglas Paul Baldwin, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: bail jumping/failure to appear, resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of occupational driver’s license.

Zakkery Wylde Barr, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 9: public intoxication.

Korey Wilson Buecker, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 10: driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass.

Robert Brent Pierce, 43, of Llano was arrested Oct. 8: assault on family/household member, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired registration.

Corina Rivas, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility.