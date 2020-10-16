Llano County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-12

6 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-12, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Douglas Paul Baldwin, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: bail jumping/failure to appear, resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of occupational driver’s license.

Zakkery Wylde Barr, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 9: public intoxication.

Korey Wilson Buecker, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 10: driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass.

Robert Brent Pierce, 43, of Llano was arrested Oct. 8: assault on family/household member, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired registration.

Corina Rivas, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Oct. 19

13 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com

Marble Falls using cameras and signs to curb illegal dumping

1 hour ago by: Alex Copeland

After delays, sign points to Granite Shoals supermarket opening soon

3 hours ago by: Jennifer Fierro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *