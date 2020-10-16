Police: Man threatened woman with knife, made her drive him to Austin

Charles Spann of Horseshoe Bay was arrested and charged after police say he held a knife to a woman's throat and forced her to drive him to Austin.

Horseshoe Bay police have charged a 69-year-old man with aggravated kidnapping after they say he held a knife to a woman’s throat and forced her to drive him to Austin, where he purchased drugs.

According to a Horseshoe Bay Police Department media release from Chief Rocky Wardlow, the woman told officers she and the suspect, identified as Charles Spann, share a home in Horseshoe Bay. On Oct. 9, the man asked her to take him to a convenience store, where he met a friend.

When Spann returned to the home that evening, she told officers he entered her bedroom with a knife, held it to her throat, and demanded she drive him to Austin. The victim feared for her life, according to the release, and drove Spann to Austin. During the drive, the man struck her several times in the face with his hands and fist, the woman told officers.

In Austin, the man purchased cocaine, and then they returned to Horseshoe Bay. The woman later went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls to have her injuries treated and met with Horseshoe Bay officers there.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Spann, and, on Oct. 14, acting on a tip, they located him at a convenience store in Cottonwood Shores. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail and charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping. If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison.

As of Oct. 16, Spann was in custody in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

