Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 9-15

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 9-15, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Justin Todd Hill, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 9: burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 9: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released Oct. 10 on $7,500 bond.

Brandon Lee Schwalm, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9: assault of pregnant person.

Mikea Chardese Williams, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 9: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jackie James Johnson, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10: criminal mischief.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Gloria Veronica Barrios, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 11: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released same day after posting $1,000 bond.

Andrew Raymond Quihuiz, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 11: driving while intoxicated. Released same day after posting $500 bond.

Christian Adam Valdez, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 11: sexual assault. Released same day on personal recognizance.

John Albert Cammack, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 12: burglary of habitation, theft of firearm, theft of property.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 12: public intoxication. Released Oct. 13 on personal recognizance.

Rachael Elizabeth Lacey, 22, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 12: possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Freddy Baldomero, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 13: motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, immigration detainer.

Steven Douglas Bird, 42, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 13: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released Oct. 14 after posting $10,000 bond.

Roy Michael Kuenzer, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 13: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, abandoning/endangering child-imminent danger of bodily injury.

Edward Frank Parker, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13: possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 14 on personal recognizance.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Sandra Leticia Torres, 41, of Llano was arrested Oct. 13: theft of property. Released Oct. 14 on personal recognizance.

Felicia Gayle Fox, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 14: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft.

Ryan Tilman Garner, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 14: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day after posting $250,000 bond.

Charles Spann, 69, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 14: aggravated kidnapping.

Elizabeth Diaz, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 15: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Felicia Gayle Fox, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15: bond revocation-theft of property, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Amanda Mae Lane, 43, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Oct. 15: driving with invalid license.

Adrian Louis Navarro Sr., 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15: motion to adjudicate-indecency with child-sexual contact.

Charles Spann, 69, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 15: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 33, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 15: possession of controlled substance.