After delays, sign points to Granite Shoals supermarket opening soon

Granite Shoals Supermarket is coming soon to the former Ryder's Bar & Grill location on RR 1431. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Plans for a Granite Shoals supermarket are still moving forward, a sign outside the former Ryder’s Bar & Grill Dance Hall announced.

The sign reads “Supermarket and Gas Station Coming Soon” in both English and Spanish. The 13,000-square-foot store will be located at 7911 RR 1431 East in Granite Shoals.

Store owner and manager Tony Hijaz said the projected opening for the facility is March or April 2021. It was originally supposed to open in August 2019.

“We’re going to remodel the front and have a better presentation inside,” he said. “It’ll be better. The front face will get an update. We’re going to start the remodel inside next week. We’re going to start the construction and demolition inside.”

Hijaz said the store will offer the same products he talked about in February 2019 when he announced plans for the Granite Shoals supermarket.

“We are offering a full bakery, fresh baked goods, prepared meats, and Hispanic products like ceviche, cocktails, juice bar, breakfast tacos and sandwiches, tamales,” Hijaz said. “Our ceviche (a seafood appetizer made with avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice) is made fresh from scratch. We have our own recipe.”

The store will have four gas pumps with unleaded and diesel fuel and a specialized gas for boats.

Hijaz said the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in the most recent delays in construction efforts. He noted that banks and engineering firms were operating with small staffs, which slowed the process.

“Everyone has tried to have more precautions,” he said. “(COVID-19) contributed, it had an effect. We’re sorry for the delay. It’s coming along. With the pandemic, everything slowed. We’re excited to be part of the Granite Shoals community.”

