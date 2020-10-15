PEC donates 600 masks to Ascension Seton’s Care-A-Van

Pedernales Electric Cooperative recently donated 600 face masks to the Ascension Seton Children’s Care-A-Van. The masks, many of which are handmade, were donated by PEC members via the cooperative’s Masks for Members program, which launched in September. Since then, PEC members have pledged to donate more than 3,500 masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“In just one month, our members have stepped up and donated thousands of masks, with a genuine desire to help protect Central Texans,” said Caroline Tinsley Porter, PEC Community Relations coordinator. “We can’t thank them enough for their time and for coming together with us to support this important cause.”

Recipients, including Ascension Seton and Baylor Scott & White Health, are helping PEC distribute the masks to those in need. Child- and adult-size masks will go to the Care-A-Van, which provides medical care to underserved, uninsured, or underinsured children in the Highland Lakes.

“Our Care-A-Van patients and their family members very much appreciate this thoughtful and generous donation,” said Ascension Seton Family Nurse Practitioner Chandra Irvin. “It will be fun to watch each child select their favorite mask from all the creative designs.”

For more information on PEC’s Masks for Members program, visit pec.coop/masks.