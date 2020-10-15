Man charged in gun-pointing incident on US 281 in Marble Falls

Marble Falls police on Oct. 14 charged a 44-year-old Llano County man who they say pointed a handgun at another man while the two were traveling in separate vehicles on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

A Marble Falls patrol officer responded to a report of a man in a white Audi pointing a “1911-style handgun” at the driver of another vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29. The victim said the suspect was driving aggressively as he displayed the firearm, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

By the time the officer was able to respond, both vehicles had left the city limits and were headed toward Llano on Texas 71. Dispatch alerted Llano County deputies, and they were able to locate the victim.

The victim told deputies the Audi was traveling in an erratic manner and claimed he saw the suspect point the gun at him. The victim “thought he was going to die,” according to the affidavit.

The man followed the suspect to his home in Llano County. The deputies located the suspect, who they identified as Ryan Tilman Garner. During the investigation, deputies found a loaded handgun matching the victim’s description as well as another revolver.

Garner told the deputy that he pointed the gun at the other driver because “he tried to kill (Garner) by racing him on the highway.” However, the victim told deputies he wasn’t racing the suspect but just on his way to work.

Marble Falls police obtained an arrest warrant for Garner on a second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was arrested Oct. 14 and booked into the Burnet County Jail but posted a $250,000 surety bond the same day.

A second-degree felony conviction is punishable by a two- to 20-year prison term and up to a $10,000 fine.

