Howdy Pardners Woodworks opening in Burnet

Ashley Messer and daughter Chloe welcome shoppers to Howdy Pardners Woodworks at 105 W. Jackson St. in Burnet. The farmhouse decor shop has a grand opening Saturday, Oct. 17. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Howdy Pardners Woodworks is holding a grand opening from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at its new storefront, 105 W. Jackson St. in Burnet.

Owners Ashley and Cole Messer started the business in 2016 by selling handmade furniture and decor from their Pflugerville home. Family members in Burnet convinced the couple to open a shop on the town’s courthouse square.

“We’ll have nicer wood pieces, rare things that are reasonable and accessible to everyone,” Ashley Messer said. “Everything is going to be handmade. A lot of things will be customized here.”

The grand opening will include giveaways, and Lulu’s Pie Shoppe will have a food trailer on site.

Visit Howdy Pardners’ website or call 512-517-1674 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com